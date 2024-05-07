The Small Robot Aiming To Explore Volcanic Tunnels On The Moon

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In the not-too-distant future, a small hopping robotExternal link could be making its way to the moon. Researchers from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and the University of Bern want to use the invention to peer into underground volcanic tunnels, which could offer ideal locations for future moon bases.“SpaceHopper” has already proved itself in tests on Earth.

May 7, 2024

