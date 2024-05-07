King From DC: International Community Must Take Urgent Action To Prevent A New Catastrophe In Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



His Majesty meets US President Joe Biden at White House

King stresses importance of all efforts that seek immediate ceasefire in Gaza

His Majesty highlights need to stop extremist settler violence against Palestinians in West Bank Two leaders underline need to deliver sustainable humanitarian aid to Strip in light of dire needs

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday said the international community must take urgent action to prevent a new catastrophe in Gaza as a result of the Israeli attack on Rafah.

During a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, His Majesty warned that the Israeli attack on Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinians are internally displaced as a result of the war on Gaza, threatens to lead to a new massacre, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King warned of the repercussions of the Israeli ground offensive on Rafah, which could cause a regional spillover of the conflict.

His Majesty stressed the importance of all efforts that seek an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The King and the US president affirmed their commitment to working to reach a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the importance of facilitating the delivery of sustainable humanitarian aid to the Strip in light of the dire needs.

For his part, President Biden thanked His Majesty for Jordan's leading role in aid delivery to Gaza, and commended the Kingdom's efforts in working to achieve peace and stability in the region, the statement said.



The King stressed the need to protect civilians in Gaza, reaffirming Jordan's rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and any attempts to separate them, the statement said.



His Majesty highlighted the need to stop extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and end ongoing violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The two leaders stressed the need to prevent escalation in the Middle East, expressing their commitment to achieving just and lasting peace.

In this regard, the King reaffirmed the need for the Palestinian people to obtain their full and legitimate rights, including the establishment of their independent and sovereign state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution, according to the statement.



His Majesty noted the United States' important role in pushing for the creation of a political horizon that leads to achieving just and comprehensive peace.

The King also noted the importance of maintaining support for UNRWA to enable it to provide humanitarian services in accordance with its UN mandate.

The meeting covered bilateral relations, with the two leaders highlighting the partnership and friendship between Jordan and the United States, extending for 75 years.

His Majesty expressed appreciation for the US support for Jordan in various fields.

President Biden reaffirmed his country's unwavering support for Jordan and its people, congratulating the King on the 25th anniversary of assuming his constitutional powers, the statement said.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.