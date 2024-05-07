Indian High Commissioner Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Australian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 7 (KNN) Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra on Monday, engaging in substantial discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation between India and Australia.

The comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations is poised to scale new heights, according to a statement from the High Commission of India in Canberra.

The High Commission shared a photograph of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the 'cordial and substantive conversation' between Baglay and Wong on bilateral matters.

India is an increasingly crucial trading partner for Australia, as the latter seeks to reduce its economic dependence on China.

Furthermore, both countries are fostering stronger military ties as members of the Quad grouping, which also includes the United States and Japan.

As strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, India and Australia are committed to deepening their cooperation across various domains, including trade, defence, and security.

The meeting between the high-level officials underscores the importance both nations attach to their bilateral relationship.

(KNN Bureau)