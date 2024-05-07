Notifying Rules For Telecom Act 2023 Likely To Get Delayed

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 7 (KNN) The implementation of the Telecommunications Act 2023, which came into effect in December 2023, is likely to face delays, with the Department of Telecommunications expecting to take at least six months before beginning to notify the rules under the new law.

According to a senior official, the delay is attributed to the need to 'grandfather' several existing licenses under the new rules.

The Telecommunications Act 2023 consolidates three archaic laws – the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

While several provisions from these old laws will continue under the new Act, it also introduces new provisions that need to be incorporated into the rules.

"The new law covers much more than what the earlier laws used to cover. Some licenses that have been given in the last six to seven years will remain active as per rules of the older Acts,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

He further added,“It has to be ensured that they continue, and the new laws don't create any conflict, that itself will take a lot of time. So, not all rules will get notified in six months, it can take up to a year for all of them to be harmonised."

The official further noted that new provisions on right of way, consumer protection, and assignment of spectrum would have to be included in the rules.

Additionally, the allocation of airwaves for satellite broadband communications will be delayed as the telecom department will first send a reference to the telecom regulator for a fresh consultation among stakeholders on the airwaves and the process of allocation.

Another official stated that the rules would also have to account for any legal changes that may occur during the course of events, ensuring that the rules are not liable to being challenged on grounds of inconsistency with old rules, discrimination, or preventing a level playing field.

With the extensive scope of the new law and the need to harmonize existing licenses and provisions, the notification of all rules under the Telecommunications Act 2023 is expected to take anywhere from six months to a year.

