BIS Releases Draft Standard For Toys Safety In India For Public Feedback

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 7 (KNN) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released a draft "Indian Standard on the safety of toys" for public review and feedback as part of a broader initiative aimed at improving the safety standards of toys in the Indian market.

The standard, titled "Safety of Toys Part 12: Safety Aspects Related to Mechanical and Physical Properties - Comparison of ISO 8124-1, EN 71-1 and ASTM F963," aims to adopt ISO/TR 8124-9:2020 guidelines.

The draft standard is structured to ensure compliance with internationally recognised safety protocols outlined in ISO 8124-1, EN 71-1, and ASTM F963.

The BIS encourages stakeholders, including businesses and professionals involved in the toy industry, to examine the draft standard and provide feedback on any potential challenges they foresee in its implementation. The deadline for sharing the reviews is 2 July, 2024.

The Toys and Related Test Methods Sectional Committee after detailed deliberations had opined that this standard would enhance the informativeness of the user of the standard. The Committee had requested BIS to issue the draft into wide circulation for a period of 2 months.

Mr. Manu Gupta, an Indian toy manufacturer, shared insights on the draft standard stating "The draft standard introduces certain changes relating to operational and safety processes and logistic records that companies need to maintain," Gupta noted.

He acknowledged the potential increase in compliance burden on the industry but highlighted the overarching objective of aligning standards with the international ISO 8124.

"It's of deep concern to the industry that markings are now required on the toy itself, rather than on the primary packaging itself," he remarked.

To access the draft standard and submit comments, please visit here .

BIS is the National Standard Body of India established under the BIS Act 2016 for the harmonious development of the activities of standardisation, marking and quality certification of goods.

(KNN Bureau)