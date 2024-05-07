Senestech Inc.'S (NASDAQ: SNES) Evolve(TM) Soft Bait New York's Answer To The Growing Rat Problem

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SenesTech's Evolve(TM) Soft Bait has been proposed to be used in New York City to control its growing rat population

In a bill tabled by Upper West Side Council Member Shaun Abreu, the city will explore contraception for rats and will start with a 10-block area

SenesTech's CTO notes that the city should see close to complete elimination of the population in 12-18 months, not by just controlling the death rate, but by controlling the birth rate as well For SenesTech, this move helps affirm the superiority of its products. In addition, it serves as a sign of even bigger things to come

On Thursday, April 11, Flaco, an escaped zoo owl, was found dead with raised levels of rodenticide in his system in New York City, having consumed poisoned rats for sustenance. This was a wake-up call, highlighting the ineffectiveness of the current approach to controlling the city's rat population and its cost to pets, wildlife, and birds of prey ( ). As a result, the event prompted involved parties to explore alternative, more effective, and more humane approaches to controlling this rat problem, with contraceptives proving to be the viable option.

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , a rodent fertility control product and service provider, and the inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, has been rapidly growing with its unique rodent control solutions, defined by its...

