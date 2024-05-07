Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Strong Wind, Blowing Dust From Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Fresh to strong northerly wind will affect the country from tomorrow, May 8, and will continue during the weekend, according to the latest weather update by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

This will also cause blowing dust at places and low horizontal visibility at times.

QMD forecasted that temperatures for tomorrow, May 8, will range between 29°C and 36°C. Weather conditions will also be hot during day time with scattered clouds.

The Department further stated that on Wednesday until the weekend, a marine warning will be in place as wave heights will range between 4-8ft rising to 12ft at times.