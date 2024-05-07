               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Travelling To Ooty And Kodaikanal? Get Your E-Passes Now; Here's How


5/7/2024 2:02:09 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Tamil Nadu government has stated that tourists intending to visit the state's hill stations like the Ooty and Kodaikanal this summer must obtain an e-pass for entry.


Given the large influx of tourists these areas see during peak seasons, the Madras HC issued a directive for an e-pass to regulate entry of vehicles to Ooty & Kodaikanal.


The rule is valid from 6 May to 30 June 2024.


Apply for an e-pass on the official website- tnega. Submit details like the number of passengers, vehicle & fuel type, date of entry & exit, purpose of visit & address.


The e-pass you receive will feature a QR code that will be checked at entry points in Kodaikanal and Ooty.


E-passes are mandatory for all tourists driving into the hills of the Nilgiris, including Ooty & Kodaikanal. Locals & tourists coming via government buses do not require an e-pass.


E-passes don't serve as a restriction on entry–there is no limit on the number of e-passes to be issued. Govt will instead gather data on the number of vehicles entering the area.


The official portal to apply for these e-passes was launched at 6 am on 6 May (Monday).

