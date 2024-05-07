               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Namrata Malla BOLD Photos: Bhojpuri Star's HOT Cleavage BIKINI Looks Are Not To Be Missed!


5/7/2024 2:01:22 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Namrata Malla is known for her bold pictures and sexy dance moves.

Namrata Malla often drops revealing cleavage pictures on social media flaunting her hot and sexy body.



Namrata Malla is one of the finest Bhojpuri dancers and her dance troupe is called Zenith Dance Troupe.



Her Instagram account is the thirst trap account for many as her wild photos draws attention of many.



She often posts pictures in bikinis, bras, and hot clothes showing off her dance moves and fit body.


Namrata Malla has appeared in several Bhojpuri films, including "Ahimsa" (2023), "Don Kumara" (2023), and "Chor Bazaar" (2022). She is recognized for her bold and glamorous image and has gained popularity for her performances in the industry.


Additionally, Namrata Malla is also a dancer and performer, showcasing her talents on platforms like YouTube.

AsiaNet News

