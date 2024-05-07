IPL 2024, SRH Vs LSG Preview: Inconsistent SRH Eye Redemption Against LSG In Push For Play-Offs Spot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to bounce back from their recent batting woes as they prepare to host Lucknow Super Giants in a pivotal Indian Premier League encounter on Wednesday. Both teams are currently tied at 12 points from 11 games, with Sunrisers edging ahead in the top four race based on a slightly better net run rate of -0.065 compared to Lucknow Super Giants' -0.371.

With Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals firmly positioned above them on the points table, the battle for a play-offs berth intensifies, making this clash crucial for both sides.

Sunrisers, led by Pat Cummins, boast significant talent but have struggled to maintain consistency in recent matches. Despite a strong start to the season, they have faltered in their last few outings, failing to capitalize on their destructive batting line-up.

In their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers' batting unit failed to deliver, with only Travis Head showing some form amidst a string of low scores from the rest of the lineup.

While the bowlers, led by T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have shown promise, the onus is on the batting order to rediscover their form and provide substantial contributions.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to bounce back from their lackluster performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, where they not only conceded a mammoth total but also struggled with their batting, ultimately falling short.

With skipper KL Rahul leading the charge, Lucknow Super Giants will rely on key players like Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran to step up and deliver crucial performances.

Haq and spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi to make an impact. As both teams gear up for this vital encounter, all eyes will be on their key players to rise to the occasion and steer their respective teams towards victory. Also Read:

BCCI sets condition for Team India's participation in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 held in Pakistan

However, their bowling department faces challenges, especially with the absence of key pacers like Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan due to injuries. The responsibility will fall on the likes of Naveen