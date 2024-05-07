SHOCKING! Bangladesh Star All-Rounder Grabs Neck Of Selfie-Seeking Fan; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Controversy Erupts: Bangladesh Cricket star Shakib Al Hasan assaults fan seeking selfie, Video Goes Viral

Bangladesh's renowned cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, currently ranked as the world's top all-rounder in T20Is and second in ODIs, has found himself embroiled in controversy off the field. A recent video capturing Shakib assaulting a fan requesting a selfie has surfaced, sparking outrage among fans and the cricketing community. This incident occurred during a Dhaka Premier League match, where Shakib, representing Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, reportedly reacted aggressively towards the persistent fan. Amidst this turmoil, Shakib also voices concerns about Bangladesh's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, expressing dissatisfaction with the team's readiness and highlighting the importance of adapting to unfamiliar conditions.