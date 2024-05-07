Mayawati Strips Nephew Akash Anand Of All Posts, Calls Him 'Immature'

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 7 (IANS) In a surprise development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has removed her nephew Akash Anand as her political heir and from the post of national coordinator of the party till he becomes "mature".

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said that her brother Anand, the father of Akash Anand, will continue to discharge the responsibilities allotted to the latter.

Mayawati said she had appointed Akash Anand as her political successor and national coordinator but he apparently lacks maturity. He is being removed from all posts till he attains maturity, she added.

The BSP supremo also said that the late Kanshi Ram and she were committed to carrying forward the legacy of B.R. Ambedkar, and she is preparing the young generations for this.

Last month, Akash Anand landed in trouble when he made some derogatory remarks at a rally in Sitapur after which a case was lodged against him.

Thereafter, Mayawati cancelled all his rallies and made sure that Akash did not campaign in the elections.

The decision to strip her nephew of all responsibilities is bound to impact BSP's campaign in the middle of the general elections.