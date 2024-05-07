Actor Venkatesh Campaigns For Congress Candidate In Khammam

(MENAFN- IANS) Khammam (Telangana), May 7 (IANS) Adding some glamour to the election campaign in Telangana, popular Tollywood actor Venkatesh on Tuesday held a roadshow in the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency in support of his relative and Congress candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy.

The actor participated in the roadshow along with Raghuram Reddy and state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy in Khammam town.

Large numbers of Congress workers and Venkatesh's fans participated in the roadshow. The actor waved at the people who had gathered on either side of the road to catch a glimpse of him and appealed to voters to elect Raghuram Reddy with a huge majority.

Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha is married to Raghuram Reddy's eldest son Vinayak Reddy. Aashrita has been campaigning for her father-in-law for the last few days.

Srinivasa Reddy's daughter Swapni is married to Raghuram Reddy's second son Arjun Reddy.

Raghuram Reddy is the son of senior Congress leader and former MP from Mahabubabad and Warangal, Ramasahayam Surender Reddy.

With this, Venkatesh has become the first Tollywood actor to campaign in support of any candidates in Telangana for Lok Sabha polls.