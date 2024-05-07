Women’S Hockey League: Bengal, Haryana Win On Day 7

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, May 7 (IANS) Bengal and Haryana won their respective matches on Day 7 of the National Women's Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1), which took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the day's opening clash, Bengal emerged triumphant over Odisha with a narrow 2-1 victory. Bengal's dominance was evident as they showcased relentless attacking prowess and swift passing throughout the game.

However, their breakthrough came in the second quarter when Shanti Horo (23') exhibited sheer brilliance, manoeuvring past Odisha's defense before unleashing a thunderous shot into the net.

The momentum swung further in Bengal's favour in the second half when Shanti Horo (39') capitalized on an unmarked opportunity in the D area, slotting home her second goal with precision. Despite Odisha's efforts, they managed to claw back a goal in the final quarter through Dipi Monika Toppo (51') who converted a penalty corner.

Nevertheless, Bengal held on to their lead, clinching the victory by a slender margin. However, despite the loss, the Hockey Association of Odisha remained on top of the points table with 12 points from six matches.

Haryana emerged victorious against Maharashtra in a nail-biting encounter, clinching a 2-1 win in the second match of the day. Right from the onset, Hockey Haryana dominated possession, seizing control early in the game.

The breakthrough came from Manju Chorsiya (12'), who capitalized on an opportunity to score a goal from open play, putting Haryana in the lead. In the second half, Haryana further solidified their position with Pooja (37') converting a penalty corner with precision, extending their lead.

Despite Maharashtra's relentless efforts and multiple opportunities, including four penalty corners, they could only convert one, with Sukanya Dhaware (55') scoring a field goal in the dying minutes to narrow the deficit for her team.

Later in the day, Madhya Pradesh will take on Mizoram, while Jharkhand will take on Hockey.