3 Spos Dismissed From Service In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 7 (IANS) J&K Police on Tuesday dismissed three Special Police Officers (SPOs) from service for dereliction of duty.

A police spokesman said that SPOs Daljeet Singh, Bali Ram and Deepak Singh have been disengaged from service after they were found involved in dereliction of duty and criminal activities.

“SPOs Daljeet Singh and Bali Ram were arrested in a murder case registered in Ramgarh police station. They later escaped from custody.

“SPO Deepak Singh has been disengaged from service for his involvement in a case registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Samba police station,” police said.

The SPOs are engaged by J&K Police on a fixed monthly remuneration and they are given training in handling weapons once they are deployed on anti-militancy operations.