PM Ali Asadov Views Construction At Azerbaijan's Designated Area In Turkiye's Kahramanmaras

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, who ison an official visit to Türkiye, visited Tuesday the country'sKahramanmaras province to view the progress of construction work inthe“Azerbaijani quarter”, Azernews reports.
Under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, Azerbaijanfacilitated the construction process in the“Azerbaijani quarter”in the Kahramanmaras province hit by a devastating quake occurredin Türkiye on February 6, 2023.
In accordance with the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreementsigned in Nakhchivan on September 25, 2023, $100 million wasearmarked by the Azerbaijani government for the implementation ofthe project.
Sadig Sadigov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's StateHousing Development Agency, an executive body from the Azerbaijaniside, briefed PM Ali Asadov about the ongoing construction processwithin the project.
The Azerbaijani Prime Minister gave relevant instructions forthe timely and high-quality implementation of the constructionworks.
MENAFN07052024000195011045ID1108183671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.