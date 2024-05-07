PM Ali Asadov Views Construction At Azerbaijan's Designated Area In Turkiye's Kahramanmaras

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, who ison an official visit to Türkiye, visited Tuesday the country'sKahramanmaras province to view the progress of construction work inthe“Azerbaijani quarter”, Azernews reports.

Under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, Azerbaijanfacilitated the construction process in the“Azerbaijani quarter”in the Kahramanmaras province hit by a devastating quake occurredin Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

In accordance with the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreementsigned in Nakhchivan on September 25, 2023, $100 million wasearmarked by the Azerbaijani government for the implementation ofthe project.

Sadig Sadigov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's StateHousing Development Agency, an executive body from the Azerbaijaniside, briefed PM Ali Asadov about the ongoing construction processwithin the project.

The Azerbaijani Prime Minister gave relevant instructions forthe timely and high-quality implementation of the constructionworks.