Slovakian Prime Minister Pays Visit Alley Of Martyrs

Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, who is on an officialvisit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Robert Fico paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroeswho sacrificed their lives for the country's independence andterritorial integrity. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flamemonument.

The Slovak PM then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he wasinformed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and theredevelopment works carried out in the city.