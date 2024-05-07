Kuwait Amir Arrives In Ankara On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in Ankara on a state visit on Tuesday.

His Highness the Amir was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor Mehmet Simsek, Governor of Ankara Vasip Sahin, Kuwaiti Ambassador in Turkiye Wael Yousef Al-Enezi and Kuwaiti Consul in Istanbul Mohammad Sultan Al-Sharji.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation that comprises Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and senior officials from the Amiri Diwan and Foreign Ministry. (end)

