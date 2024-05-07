Diwan: Official Reception Ceremony Held For Kuwait Amir In Ankara

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 7 (KUNA) - An official reception ceremony was held at the Turkish Presidential Palace in Ankara on Tuesday in honor of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the occasion of his state visit to Turkiye.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by a group of equestrians carrying the flags of the two countries to the presidential palace and was welcomed by the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Upon the arrival of the Kuwaiti official delegation to the Palace, trumpets were blown and artillery fired twenty-one rounds to welcome His Highness the Amir.

The national anthem of Kuwait and Turkiye were also played.

His Highness the Amir greeted some of Turkiye's top officials and the Turkish president greeted and welcomed the Kuwaiti official delegation. (end)

