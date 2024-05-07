Supply Authority starts buying vegetable oils through international procurement process

(MENAFN) In an announcement made today, Tuesday, the General Authority for Supply Commodities in Egypt unveiled its plans to conduct an international purchase operation for vegetable oils. Scheduled to take place between June 10 and 25, as well as from June 26 to July 10, the operation aims to secure essential supplies of vegetable oils for the nation. Merchants are invited to participate by submitting their offers, with the stipulation that payment will be made through letters of credit with a duration of 180 days, facilitating smoother transactions.



The authority's call for offers signals its proactive approach in ensuring the availability of vital commodities in the Egyptian market. By extending invitations to merchants to partake in this procurement process, the authority seeks to engage with suppliers on mutually beneficial terms while adhering to established financial protocols. The specified deadline for submitting offers, set for May 9, underscores the urgency of the procurement initiative and provides a clear timeline for interested parties to act upon.



This initiative by the General Authority for Supply Commodities underscores the significance of strategic planning and collaboration in maintaining a stable supply chain for essential goods. Through transparent procurement practices and adherence to established payment mechanisms, the authority aims to streamline the acquisition of vegetable oils, thereby contributing to food security and market stability in Egypt.

