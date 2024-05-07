Police Arrest 125 Pro-Palestinian Protestors At Dutch University

(MENAFN- IANS) The Hague, May 7 (IANS) Dutch Police arrested 125 pro-Palestinian protestors on Tuesday at the University of Amsterdam's campus, according to authorities.

The police intervention commenced at 3 a.m. local time when officers moved to disperse the protest that had begun on Monday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The protestors had set up tents on campus in the eastern part of Amsterdam, demanding, among other things, the severance of all ties between Amsterdam universities and Israel.

Reports indicate that protestors were asked to vacate the premises before police intervention, which resulted in the protestors being escorted away from the campus and 125 arrests.