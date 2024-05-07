‘My Vote, My Right', Ravindra Jadeja Casts His Vote In Jamnagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Jamnagar (Gujarat), May 7 (IANS) Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja cast their vote here during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. Jadeja shared a picture on Instagram with his wife after casting the votes and captioned it“My vote, my right.”
Jadeja hit an unbeaten 43 with the bat and took 3-20 in a decisive middle-overs spell in Chennai Super Kings' 28-run win over Punjab Kings, and was named Player of the Match for his performance.
Jadeja is also in the 15-member Indian T20 squad bound for the USA. India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. The T20 World Cup starts on June 1.
The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
MENAFN07052024000231011071ID1108183470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.