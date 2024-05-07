Turkish authorities arrest 363 drug dealers

(MENAFN) Turkish authorities, led by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, have initiated a widespread operation targeting drug dealers across the nation. The operation, known as "Narcocelik-15," is part of a concerted effort to combat local crime syndicates, as well as individuals involved in drug manufacturing and distribution.



Minister Yerlikaya announced the operation's launch on Tuesday, revealing that it spanned across all 52 provinces of Turkey, including major cities like Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Antalya. Although the exact timing of the operation was not specified, Yerlikaya provided updates via social media platform X.



During the operation, law enforcement authorities made significant seizures, confiscating a total of 217 kilograms of narcotics and over 1.1 million narcotic pills. The magnitude of these seizures underscores the extent of the illicit drug trade within the country. To execute the operation effectively, a considerable deployment of resources was mobilized. A total of 936 police teams comprising 2,340 personnel were involved, supported by nine aircraft and 38 narcotics detection dogs.



The scale and scope of the operation demonstrate the Turkish government's commitment to combating drug trafficking and organized crime. By targeting drug dealers and dismantling criminal networks, authorities aim to safeguard communities and protect citizens from the harmful effects of drug abuse. Minister Yerlikaya emphasized the relentless determination of law enforcement to pursue and apprehend those involved in drug-related activities, reassuring the public that such criminal elements will not evade justice.



"Our fight against drug traffickers and organized crime syndicates, which poison our people, will continue with the unwavering support and prayers of our nation. They cannot escape from us; we are constantly vigilant," Yerlikaya declared.



While Turkey has historically been recognized as a transit country for narcotics, the government has intensified its efforts to combat drug trafficking gangs in recent times. Over the past year, there has been a notable escalation in operations targeting these criminal organizations. The government's proactive stance underscores its commitment to tackling the pervasive issue of drug trafficking within the country's borders.

MENAFN07052024000045015839ID1108183469