Rwanda denies US accusations following fatal bombing in eastern DR Congo

(MENAFN) Rwanda has dismissed accusations from the U.S. suggesting its involvement in the bombing of sites for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last Friday, which resulted in the deaths of at least 14 individuals. In a statement issued on Sunday by the Rwandan government spokesperson's office, it criticized the U.S. Department of State for hastily assigning blame without conducting a thorough investigation. The statement emphasized that Rwanda cannot be held responsible for the tragic events surrounding the bombing of the IDP camps near Goma and called for a credible investigation to determine the true cause of the incident.



The Rwandan government's statement reiterated its stance, emphasizing that it rejects any implication of involvement in the bombing of the IDP camps. It emphasized the need for a transparent and impartial investigation to ascertain the facts surrounding the attack.



The statement also expressed concern over the credibility of the U.S. government's position, suggesting that its immediate attribution of blame without sufficient evidence undermines its credibility as a mediator in the region. It urged the U.S. to adopt a more constructive approach towards promoting peace and stability in the area.



Meanwhile, the government of the DRC attributed Friday's attacks to rebels belonging to the March 23 Movement (M23), who have been engaged in conflict with the DRC military and have gained control over territories in North Kivu province. Kinshasa has long accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, an allegation that Rwanda vehemently denies.

