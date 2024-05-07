China hurls 4 satellites on Maiden Long March-6C rocket flight

(MENAFN) China achieved a remarkable feat in its space exploration efforts on Tuesday with the successful launch of four satellites aboard the maiden flight of the Long March-6C rocket, according to reports from state media. The launch took place at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center situated in the northern Shanxi province, marking a significant step forward in China's ambitious space program.



The payloads carried by the Long March-6C rocket encompassed a diverse range of satellites, each designed to serve specific scientific and technological objectives. Among these satellites were the Neptune-01, Smart-1C, an optical satellite, and a high-resolution video satellite. Together, they represent a sophisticated array of capabilities aimed at advancing various aspects of space exploration, communication, and observation.



This successful launch not only underscores China's continued progress in space technology but also underscores the nation's dedication to expanding its presence and capabilities in the realm of space exploration. With each successful mission, China further solidifies its position as a prominent player in the global space arena, demonstrating its ability to deploy satellites for a multitude of purposes, from scientific research to national security.



Furthermore, this milestone launch marked a significant achievement for China's indigenous Long March rocket series, which has become a cornerstone of the country's space launch capabilities. With the 520th flight mission of the Long March series, China continues to showcase its prowess in developing and operating reliable launch vehicles capable of supporting a wide range of missions, both domestically and internationally.

