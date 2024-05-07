Jordan Condemns Israel's Occupation Of Palestinian Side Of Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced on Tuesday Israel's occupation of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and its closure to humanitarian aid destined for Gaza residents, who are suffering from an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, emphasized that the Israeli occupation forces' control over the Rafah crossing and its closure to humanitarian aid, in addition to the expansion of its hostile military operation in Rafah is a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law and a blatant violation of humane values and an endeavor to thwart ceasefire efforts. He said the international community must intervene and halt these actions.Qudah reiterated his appeal to the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill its obligations by immediately putting an end to the ongoing war on Gaza.He urged for the cessation of the ongoing Israeli transgressions of international law and international humanitarian law, emphasizing the necessity of holding those responsible accountable.