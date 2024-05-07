Global Drivers Gear Up For Jordan Rally Challenge

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) - The committee overseeing the Jordan Rally disclosed details about the upcoming event, marking the second leg of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC).The rally will feature 29 drivers and navigators hailing from 8 countries, including international, Arab, and local participants. Scheduled from May 16 to 18, the rally will encompass 15 special stages, covering a total distance of 223.96 km, and an overall distance of 532.39 km.This year's event sees notable involvement from leading drivers and is supported by Zain Jordan, the Guarante Travel and Tourism Group "Hala," and Bliss FM.