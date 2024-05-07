India's Premium Men's Lifestyle Label Launches Ultimate Undie-Pendence Campaign Featuring Brand Ambassador KL Rahul

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 7th, 2024: XYXX, India's Premium men's lifestyle label, launches Ultimate Undie-pendence, a new innovative campaign featuring brand ambassador and investor, KL Rahul highlighting a pervasive issue that has long been overlooked: men's enduring discomfort with conventional cotton underwear, which has been normalized as a way of life.



Conceptualized by Talented and produced by First December Films, the campaign portrays a dystopian world where men are physically shackled by their underwear, struggling with basic tasks due to perpetual discomfort.



The campaign opens with KL Rahul looking perplexed at this world where men are going about their day in discomfort and are struggling at every step - be it riding a bike, lifting weights at the gym, or even being able to work. Once KL acknowledges the problem, he immediately orders XYXX TENCEL Modal Micro-made underwear for all so they can experience "Undie-pendence,â€. We can see men grooving and rejoicing their newfound â€ ̃Azaadiâ€TM from discomfort. Backed by a soundtrack produced by Varkey exclusively for the campaign, the brand film is a call for Undie-pendence, a compelling term team Talented has playfully coined to describe a state of liberation and freedom from discomfort caused by your innerwear.



The campaign emphasizes the transformative impact and importance of comfortable underwear on one's daily experience. XYXX TENCEL Modal Micro-made underwear is the last word in comfort, enhanced with AirMax, 4-way Stretch and CloudSoft. Re-emphasizing that the superlative comfort a man wil experience in his XYXX TENCEL Modal Micro-made underwear will ensure he makes the switch and truly feels the underwear upgrade.



XYXX's initiative aims to spark conversation and shift perceptions, urging men to explore new-age, superior TENCEL Modal Micro-made underwear over the traditional cotton. By showcasing the stark contrast between the constrained world of traditional underwear and the freedom XYXX TENCEL Modal Micro-made undewear offers, the campaign prompts men to make the switch. XYXX encourages men to take the leap by offering trials and samples, facilitating the transition to a more comfortable lifestyle. Through this campaign, XYXX strives to solve a prevalent yet overlooked problem, enhancing men's everyday comfort and well-being.



Commenting on the new brand film, Petal Gangurde- Chief of Brand & Culture, XYXX says, â€œYour choice of underwear pretty much sets the tone for your entire day. It is a pity that most men in India even today continue to wear ill-fitting, uncomfortable basic cotton underwear.



We had to make men sit up and take notice of how their current underwear makes them feel - stuck and shackled and that led us to this incredibly rich space of â€ ̃Undie-pendenceâ€TM. The one constant consumer feedback we have received over the years is that once someone wore an XYXX TENCEL Modal Micro-made underwear, they were never going back to their previous brand and with this campaign we want men to break free from We want every man to experience that superlative difference and to truly feel unparalleled comfort and undie-pendence.



â€œThe idea of externalizing comfort started as a joke. No one has imagined underwear as cufflinks ever before. Not even in the weirdest parts of the internet! What started with us taking photos of underwear-tied hands from different angles, to seeing it take shape on an artboard, to finally seeing hundreds of actors sport it on screen, it has been an exciting journey. This sci-fi underwear musical is an example of how the smallest thought starters reach impossible creative lengths!â€ - Devargh Mukherjee and Sohan Ray, creatives at Talented.



â€œBringing alive the feeling of relief from uncomfortable underwear had to be as exciting as externalising it with underwear cuffs. So we imagined a Nolan-esque dystopian sequence where thousands of underwear get pulled away from their hands, get sucked into the sky, and a gazillion XYXX packs rain right into their palms,â€ says Shiv Parameswaran, Director at First December Films



The campaign extends beyond the film, integrating innovative outdoor ads leveraging OOH through buses and trains and on-ground activations fostering impactful extensions and engagement in a receptive environment. This will be further amplified through a pan-India BTL activation that reinforces its commitment to diverse demographics, ensuring broad visibility.



XYXX's latest campaign marks a groundbreaking stride in revolutionizing innerwear advertising. By shifting away from tired stereotypes and showcasing the relatable experiences of everyday individuals, XYXX invites consumers to reconsider their choice of innerwear. With a focus on comfort, quality, and style, XYXX's innovative approach encourages people to make the switch to superior innerwear, providing a tangible upgrade to their daily lives.



Featured in this campaign, XYXX announces the addition of its cool, new Volt collection to best sellers in TENCEL Modal Micro like Illuminati, Urbane, Flux and Dualist among others.



About XYXX:



XYXX is a proud, homegrown men's lifestyle brand that specializes in innerwear, loungewear and athleisure, made from distinctly premium fabrics and gives them a fashionably well-designed edge using cool colors, quirky prints and stellar designs. With its innovation-driven product play, XYXX focuses on technological prowess to deliver exceptional quality, hyper functionality as well as affordability. XYXX has a robust pan-India presence with over 22,000 touchpoints through top MBOs, a strong Modern Trade presence with Shoppers Stop, Reliance Trends amongst others as well as EBOâ€TMs in multiple key cities. XYXX products are available on their website and consistently rank amongst the top 3 in most product categories on 14+ leading e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Ajio.

