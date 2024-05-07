Putin Formally Takes Office As Russian President For Six-Year Term

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vladimir Putin has formally taken office as Russian presidentfor another six-year term, TASS reported citing ConstitutionalCourt Chairman Valery Zorkin, Azernews reports.

Putin took the oath to the people. Zorkin handed him the symbolsof presidential power, including the presidential insignia, thatis, the golden cross of St. George, depicting the Russian coat ofarms and a gold chain with the words "Virtue, Honesty andGlory."

After being sworn in, the head of state delivered a speech.

The ceremony marks the start of Putin's fifth presidential term first two terms in office lasted four years each. However, thepresidential term was later extended to six years based onconstitutional amendments. Putin's first six-year presidential termbegan in 2012 and the second one in 2018. In 2020, the Constitutionwas changed to make it possible for him to run for president in2024. Putin won the election, garnering an unprecedented 87.28% ofthe vote.