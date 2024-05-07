Kuwait Echoes Support For Political Settlement In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador in Belgium Nawaf Al-Enezi has restated his country's support for a political settlement to the Yemeni crisis as per the Gulf Initiative and its Executive Mechanisms, National Dialogue Conference Output and UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2216.

Al-Enezi, who doubles as chief of Kuwait's diplomatic mission at the European Union (EU) and NATO, made the remark on Tuesday during the sixth Senior Officials Meeting on Yemen, held in Brussels upon request from the EU and Sweden.

He commended UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg's efforts to uphold the truce, which came in the context of the initiative that was announced by Saudi Arabia in March 2021 to resolve the Yemeni crisis.

The Kuwaiti diplomat also reviewed Kuwait's humnaitarian contributions to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Yemen, the last of which was five million US dollars offered by Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) in 2023.

He voiced sincere thanks to Sweden and the EU for co-organizing this meeting and their endeavor to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the European Commission announced 125 million euro (USD 134.59 million( in new EU humanitarian funding to address the most pressing needs of people in Yemen amidst the ongoing crisis and escalating tensions in the region.

The announcement came on the occasion of the sixth Senior Officials Meeting on Yemen, chaired by Commissioner Janez Lenarcic in Brussels.

The funding will be channeled exclusively through the EU's humanitarian partners, including UN agencies and NGOs actively involved in the response, supporting vulnerable communities affected by Yemen's decade-long conflict, displacement, and climate emergencies, the commission said in a press release.

Aid will support food security and assistance for malnutrition, health and specialized protection services and demining activities among others. Dedicated programs for education and child protection will also be supported, it added.

To respond to the urgent health crisis triggered by outbreaks of infectious diseases in Yemen, since February this year the EU has also organized 13 Humanitarian Air Bridge flights and is in the process of launching another operation this month consisting of 24 flights. These aid deliveries have amongst others helped tackle the cholera outbreak in the country , it noted. (end)

