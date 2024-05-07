Over 800 Women's Entrepreneurship Projects Receive Substantial Support

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Amid ongoing efforts to bolster women's economic participation,the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, under the Ministry ofEconomy, has extended preferential loans exceeding 50 millionmanats to over 800 investments related to the development ofwomen's entrepreneurship projects during the first quarter of2020-2024, Azernews reports.

This initiative has not only injected vitality into women-ledventures but also facilitated the creation of more than 1,000 newjob opportunities.

Deputy Minister of Economy, Sahib Mammadov, highlighted thesesignificant strides during his address at the "Consultations withinterested parties on the 4th Voluntary National Report ofAzerbaijan, expansion of women's economic rights and opportunitiesand progress on the 5th SDG".

Mammadov emphasized the pivotal role played by the Small andMedium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) in fostering women'sentrepreneurship, with a dedicated focus on increasing theparticipation of women in small and medium enterprises.

"Informing women about entrepreneurship, innovations in thisfield, support mechanisms, their educational events, training,seminars, and round tables are regularly organized for the study ofideas and proposals. Besides KOBIA, the Association for theDevelopment of Women's Entrepreneurship is also represented in thePublic Council."

He emphasized that the 4th SDG Dialogue serves as a crucialplatform for sharing insights and recommendations to accelerateprogress towards achieving the 5th Sustainable Development Goal(SDG), particularly in enhancing women's economic empowerment.

"In this regard, the 4th SDG Dialogue will act as an effectiveplatform to discuss and share knowledge on issues of a globalnature and specific to Azerbaijan, especially in terms ofincreasing the economic empowerment of women, in achieving the 5thSDG. By 2030, it will be aimed at proposing innovative solutionsand policy recommendations to accelerate the achievement of genderequality and women's economic empowerment in Azerbaijan."