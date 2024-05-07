Azerbaijani Parliament Makes Amendments To Law On Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Amendments were made to the Law "On Education", Azernews reports, citing the report on the sessionof the Milli Majlis.

Certification in educational institutions requires 3 yearsinstead of 5 as before. Participation in certification is voluntaryfor persons aged 60 and over. The related issues were reflected inthe draft law on amending the Law "On Education", which was put onthe agenda at the session of the Milli Majlis.

The document envisages the certification of educators in statepreschool educational institutions in order to expand the scope ofteachers whose social protection is strengthened.

The changes include issues such as increasing attention to theproposed scientific research works, giving higher and secondaryeducation institutions the right to prepare curricula, andincreasing the duties of the state in the field of education.

According to the draft law, the rules for changing theeducational institution, specialization, their expulsion from theeducational institution, or their reinstatement to the educationalinstitution, as well as the temporary suspension of the educationof the students (granting them an academic leave) are defined.

During the transition from one stage or level of education toanother, the requirements for the suitability of the educationalprogram (specialty) are determined, as well as the procedure forthe internship of students of higher and secondary specializededucational institutions is approved.

Participation in the certification of persons aged sixty andolder is voluntary.

The bill was adopted in the third reading after the vote.