Political dynasties threaten globe`s biggest democracy

(MENAFN) In the sprawling landscape of Indian politics, where power and influence intertwine with familial ties, the specter of dynastic rule looms large. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vehemently denounced this phenomenon, labeling it as "the biggest enemy of democracy." Yet, as India gears up for its parliamentary elections, the prevalence of political inheritances remains unmistakable.



Recent events have underscored this reality. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and incumbent Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, was embroiled in controversy following allegations of sexual harassment by Olympic wrestlers. In a calculated move to assuage public outrage, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) replaced him with his own son.



Meanwhile, the opposition Indian National Congress announced the candidacy of Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. This constituency boasts a storied history of familial representation, having been held by Rahul's grandfather, grandmother, and mother in previous years. Such dynastic lineage runs deep, with Rahul Gandhi tracing his ancestry to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.



However, the entrenchment of political dynasties is not confined to a single party or region.



H. D. Deve Gowda, a former Prime Minister, finds himself grappling with controversies surrounding his grandson Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP and candidate in Hassan, Karnataka.



Allegations of sexual assault have cast a shadow over the family's political legacy, prompting condemnation from figures across the political spectrum.



The term "parivaarvad," or dynastic politics, resonates during election rallies as a poignant critique of entrenched power structures. Yet, politicians of all stripes continue to leverage familial connections, fielding relatives as candidates to consolidate and extend their political influence and wealth.



As India navigates the complexities of its democratic process, the pervasive influence of political dynasties poses a formidable challenge. Beyond partisan divides, the concentration of power within select families threatens the principles of meritocracy and accountability essential to a vibrant democracy. The upcoming elections serve as a crucible, testing the resilience of India's democratic fabric in the face of entrenched dynastic hegemony.

