(MENAFN) Chief Minister N. Biren Singh of Manipur, a northeastern state in India, has rebuked Western countries for what he perceives as uninformed comments regarding the ethnic conflict in his region. In an exclusive interview with RT, Singh dismissed attempts to attribute the situation to religious persecution, emphasizing instead the complex interplay of factors, including illegal migration from neighboring Myanmar.



The ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei majority residing in the valley and the Kuki tribes inhabiting the surrounding hills have resulted in over 200 fatalities and the displacement of tens of thousands since May 2023. Despite these complexities, Western nations, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, have consistently raised concerns about alleged religious rights violations in Manipur.



Singh criticized this perspective, urging Western powers, particularly the United States, to focus on humanitarian issues rather than religious ones. He emphasized that the conflicts in Manipur are not rooted in religious differences but are rather multifaceted and historical in nature. Singh expressed disappointment at what he perceived as one-sided critiques of India, a secular democracy, by Western nations.



According to Singh, the underlying causes of the strife in Manipur trace back to waves of illegal immigration from Myanmar dating back to the 1960s, a trend supported by data. By highlighting the complexities of the situation and urging a broader understanding of the issues at hand, Singh seeks to challenge Western narratives and advocate for a more nuanced approach to addressing the challenges facing Manipur.

