Iran expresses commitment to meeting Pakistan’s energy needs

(MENAFN) Iran’s Consul General in Karachi, Hassan Nourian, has reaffirmed Iran's commitment to meeting Pakistan's energy needs, particularly in the realm of gas supply, in a sustainable and ample manner. Speaking at the Meet the Press program held at the Karachi Press Club, Nourian expressed gratitude for the platform provided to foster dialogue and exchange perspectives on bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.



Highlighting the recent official visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to major Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, Nourian underscored the enduring bond between Iran and Pakistan, characterized by solidarity and mutual support through both challenging and prosperous times.



Acknowledging the significance of addressing Pakistan's energy requirements, Nourian emphasized Iran's readiness to provide gas resources to its neighbor, recognizing the pivotal role of energy in driving economic development. He acknowledged the challenges posed by energy shortages in Pakistan and underscored Iran's commitment to supporting its economic growth by increasing electricity exports to regions such as Baluchistan and Gwadar.



Looking ahead, Nourian expressed optimism about the prospects for enhanced bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and energy sectors. Both nations have set ambitious goals to elevate bilateral trade to $10 billion annually and have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on energy initiatives, including the long-discussed gas pipeline project, despite facing delays due to technical and political hurdles.



In Nourian's view, these agreements represent a significant step towards fostering economic growth and overcoming shared economic challenges. He expressed confidence that the implementation of these agreements would pave the way for accelerated economic development and deeper cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

