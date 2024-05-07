Kuwait Amir Visits Ataturk Mausoleum

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday paid a visit to Ataturk's mausoleum in Ankara, the Turkish capital. His Highness the Amir laid a garland of flowers and signed the honor book. (end) aai

