Kuwait Amir Visits Ataturk Mausoleum


5/7/2024 8:05:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday paid a visit to Ataturk's mausoleum in Ankara, the Turkish capital.
His Highness the Amir laid a garland of flowers and signed the honor book. (end)
