Israel Army Arrests 22 Palestinians In West Bank Raids

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 7 (Petra) -- Israeli forces Tuesday arrested 22 Palestinians, including an 8-year-old boy, a female student and ex-prisoners, during raids across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.The Palestinian Prisoners' Club and the Prisoners' and Ex-Prisoners' Affairs Authority said in a joint statement that most of the arrests took place in Tulkarem, where at least a dozen were rounded up after a raid that lasted for hours. The others were detained in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Nablus, Jericho and Tubas, added the statement.The statement pointed to widespread raids and abuses by the occupation forces, including beatings and threats against detainees and their families, vandalism, destruction of homes and confiscation of money and vehicles.The latest arrests brought to 8,610 the number of detentions in the occupied West Bank since the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, it said, adding that the search-and-arrests raids escalated at an unprecedented scale as part of the "aggression against the Palestinian people, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza."