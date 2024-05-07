News Delhi releases strict rebuke to Biden

(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has firmly rebutted claims made by United States President Joe Biden regarding India's economy, dismissing assertions of xenophobia as unfounded. Speaking at a round table meeting hosted by the Economic Times newspaper, Jaishankar emphasized India's economic resilience and vibrant societal fabric.



Contrary to Biden's remarks, Jaishankar asserted that India's economy is not faltering, citing recent data showing robust growth. In February, New Delhi announced an impressive 8.4 percent GDP growth for the October-to-December quarter, positioning India as one of the fastest-growing economies globally.



Highlighting India's rich history of openness and inclusivity, Jaishankar underscored the country's status as one of the most pluralistic societies in the world. He emphasized India's tradition of welcoming people from diverse backgrounds, noting that it has been a sanctuary for individuals seeking refuge or opportunity throughout history.



Jaishankar also addressed concerns surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which recently came into effect. He reiterated that the CAA aims to provide assistance to vulnerable populations, particularly minorities facing persecution in neighboring countries. The legislation reduces residency requirements for undocumented migrants from specific religious communities, offering them opportunities for legal residency in India.



By reaffirming India's commitment to openness, pluralism, and humanitarian values, Jaishankar's remarks serve as a robust response to external criticisms and underscore India's stance on immigration and societal inclusivity.

MENAFN07052024000045015687ID1108182851