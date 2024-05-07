Top diplomats says India shall no longer be swayed by imported prescriptions

(MENAFN) India's External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has emphasized a significant shift in the country's foreign policy approach, asserting that New Delhi is no longer "swayed by imported prescriptions." In a column published in The Indian Express, Jaishankar highlighted the government's commitment to measuring all decisions in terms of India's national interests, rather than adhering to external dictates.



Jaishankar pointed out that India has, at times, subordinated its own goals to the benefit of others due to external influences. However, he emphasized a fundamental change in India's approach, characterized by a strong emphasis on "Bharat first," a concept championed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to Jaishankar, "Bharat" represents a declaration of independence in political terms, signifying India's determination to engage with the world on its own terms, free from external frameworks or ideologies.



The minister highlighted India's pursuit of a "multi-vector diplomacy" aimed at maximizing partnerships while minimizing challenges. He noted that India's engagements with various alliances and forums, such as the Quad, BRICS, I2U2, SCO, and East Asia Summit, have been guided by its core interests. Jaishankar acknowledged that these initiatives often involve partnering with countries that may have conflicting interests, underscoring India's pragmatic and assertive approach to diplomacy.



By prioritizing its national interests and asserting its sovereignty in foreign policy matters, India is signaling a clear departure from past practices of aligning with external prescriptions. Jaishankar's articulation of this shift reflects a broader recalibration of India's role on the global stage, emphasizing independence, pragmatism, and strategic autonomy in its engagements with the international community.

