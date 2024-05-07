Canada detains Indians suspected of murdering Sikh demonstrator

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Canada has apprehended three Indian citizens allegedly linked to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent figure advocating for the creation of Khalistan, an independent Sikh nation. Nijjar's death, which occurred last year in British Columbia, reignited long-standing tensions between India and Canada, with allegations of Indian involvement in the assassination stirring up diplomatic discord.



The suspects, identified as Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh, were residing as non-permanent residents in Alberta, Canada, for several years before their arrest. They now face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and are expected to be transferred to British Columbia for legal proceedings.



This development comes amidst ongoing investigations into Nijjar's killing, with Canadian authorities exploring potential connections to the government of India. Assistant Commissioner David Teboul of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) emphasized that the probe extends beyond the arrested individuals and involves examining various leads related to the case.



The assassination of Nijjar, who was gunned down outside a Sikh temple, sparked a diplomatic rift between New Delhi and Ottawa. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion in September 2023 that Indian agents might have been involved further escalated tensions, prompting the expulsion of diplomats and the temporary suspension of visa services for Canadians by the Indian government.



Trudeau's public statement on the alleged Indian involvement aimed to "put a chill on India," as he explained in an interview with the Canadian Press news agency. However, the move exacerbated bilateral tensions, highlighting the complex dynamics between the two nations regarding issues of separatism and political dissent within the Sikh community.



As the legal proceedings unfold and investigations continue, the arrest of the Indian nationals implicated in Nijjar's assassination adds another layer of complexity to the diplomatic relations between Canada and India, underscoring the challenges of navigating sensitive geopolitical issues while upholding principles of justice and accountability.

