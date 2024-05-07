Modi calls parivaarvad “biggest enemy of democracy”.

(MENAFN) As India navigates through its ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the specter of dynastic politics looms large, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condemnation of what he terms as "the biggest enemy of democracy" – parivaarvad, or dynastic politics.



A recent instance highlighting the prevalence of political inheritances emerged when Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, was replaced by his son by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move came amidst public outrage over allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Singh, shedding light on the intricate dynamics of political legacies.



Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli constituency, the opposition Indian National Congress announced the participation of Rahul Gandhi in the election. Raebareli holds historical significance as it was represented by Gandhi's family members – his grandfather, grandmother, and mother – in previous elections, showcasing the enduring influence of political lineages.



Similarly, former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda faces scrutiny following revelations of sexual assault cases involving his grandson, Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP and candidate in Hassan, Karnataka. The incident underscores the complexities surrounding familial ties and political accountability within India's democratic framework.



Despite the rhetoric against dynastic politics, politicians across the spectrum strategically leverage familial connections by fielding relatives as candidates to consolidate or expand their political influence and wealth. This phenomenon, often criticized as parivaarvad, remains deeply entrenched in India's political landscape, shaping electoral dynamics and governance structures alike.

