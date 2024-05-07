Indian antagonism chief intends on defying Modi`s group in family stronghold

(MENAFN) On the eve of the final day for nominations in the parliamentary constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi, the prominent figure in the opposition Indian National Congress (INC), has declared his candidacy. Raebareli, historically a stronghold of Gandhi's family, holds significant political importance in Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state, which contributes a substantial 80 seats to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament.



Gandhi's decision to contest from Raebareli, alongside his primary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala, comes amidst the ongoing multi-phase parliamentary elections, with Raebareli slated for polling on May 20 in the fifth phase. While candidates are permitted to run in multiple constituencies, they can only represent one seat.



The move by the Congress party to field Gandhi in Raebareli is seen as a strategic attempt to challenge the dominance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the pivotal Uttar Pradesh region. Previously, speculations had arisen that Gandhi might contest against the BJP-backed Smriti Irani, the incumbent Minister for Women, Child Development, and Minority Affairs, in the Amethi constituency of Uttar Pradesh.



In the 2019 elections, Gandhi faced a significant setback as he was defeated by Smriti Irani in Amethi, a constituency where he had previously secured victory as a Member of Parliament on three occasions. In this election cycle, the Congress has opted for Kishori Lal Sharma as its candidate in Amethi, marking a strategic shift in electoral tactics.



Gandhi's decision to contest from Raebareli underscores the Congress party's efforts to regain political ground in Uttar Pradesh and pose a formidable challenge to the BJP's stronghold in the region. The upcoming elections in Raebareli are anticipated to witness a closely contested battle, with significant implications for the political landscape of both Uttar Pradesh and India at large.

