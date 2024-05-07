CM Stalin Felicitates Only Trans Woman To Clear Class 12 Board Exams In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 7( IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday felicitated Nivetha (20), the only trans woman to appear for and clear the Class 12 board examination in the state.

The Chief Minister felicitated Nivetha at his chamber in the presence of Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Chief Secretary, Shiv Das Meena.

A total of 7,60,606 students appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state this year.

Speaking to mediapersons, Nivetha said she also appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET on May 5 and is confident of clearing the test.

The trans woman also said that the Chief Minister has promised to extend all help for her education, adding that she came so far due to the support of her grandmothers - Shambavi and Anushee.

The Chief Minister also felicitated M..Chinnadurai, a victim of caste-related violence in Tirunelveli district in 2023, who cleared the Class 12 board exams this year.

Chinnadurai, an SC student, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by three intermediate caste students in August 2023 in his hometown Nanguneri after he refused to buy cigarettes for them.

The issue became a major subject of discussion in Tamil Nadu, forcing the Chief Minister to intervene and shift Chinnadurai and his family members from the village.

Chinnadurai, who secured 496 out of 600 marks in the board exams in the commerce stream, told mediapersons that he wants to become a chartered accountant.

When asked about the attack on him in 2023, Chinnadurai said that such incidents should not be repeated as he urged everyone to remain united.

He also thanked Chief Minister Stalin for all the help extended to him during the crisis he went through.