Modi`s group instructs foreign politicians on national polls

(MENAFN) India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hosted a delegation of political representatives from ten friendly nations on Wednesday, providing insights into the ongoing parliamentary elections in the country. The event, known as 'Know BJP,' saw the participation of several top leaders of the party, including party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.



Among the guests were members of political parties from a diverse range of countries, spanning the ideological spectrum. Representatives from Australia's Liberal Party, Vietnam's Communist Party, Bangladesh's Awami League, Israel's Likud Party, and Russia's United Russia party were among those in attendance. The event aimed to offer foreign politicians a deeper understanding of the BJP's election manifesto, campaign strategies, and India's robust democratic processes.



Valeria Gorokhova, head of United Russia's International Relations Department, highlighted the significance of the event in providing a platform for learning about the BJP's policies and electoral approach. The 'Know BJP' initiative reflects the party's commitment to fostering international engagement and sharing insights into India's democratic practices.



This engagement with foreign political delegations is not a standalone occurrence, as last month, the BJP hosted a similar program for representatives from various foreign embassies, including those from Russia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The BJP's election manifesto, titled 'Modi ki Guarantee' (Modi's guarantee), emphasizes the continuation of existing welfare schemes and reiterates the party's commitment to implementing key reforms, such as a one-nation, one-election system and a Uniform Civil Code.



The discussions during the event underscored the BJP's interest in enhancing multi-vector interaction with Russia, highlighting the significance of inter-party engagement in fostering diplomatic ties between the two nations. As India's electoral process unfolds, such initiatives serve to strengthen bilateral relations and promote mutual understanding between India and its international partners.

