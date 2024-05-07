Kashmir witnesses resurgence of political fervor as India conducts its ongoing Lok Sabha elections

(MENAFN) After a prolonged period of political dormancy, the region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is once again witnessing a resurgence of political fervor as India conducts its ongoing Lok Sabha elections. This renewed activity marks a departure from the years of relative silence that followed significant constitutional changes and administrative restructuring in the region.



Historically, J&K comprised three distinct regions: the Valley of Kashmir, the plains of Jammu, and the mountainous Ladakh region. However, since 1988, the Valley has been characterized by an armed separatist movement. The landscape shifted dramatically on August 5, 2019, with the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to the state. This move led to the bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories and sparked anticipation for local assembly elections, which are yet to materialize.



J&K is represented by five parliamentary constituencies, with an additional constituency in Ladakh. While elections have already been held in the Hindu-dominated Udhampur and Jammu constituencies, attention now turns to the remaining three seats in the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley.



In this electoral landscape, the political arena in the Valley is primarily dominated by the J&K National Conference (NC) and the J&K People’s Democratic Party (PDP), both of which are aligned with the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has framed the contest as a battle against the BJP, emphasizing a shared opposition to the ruling party.



The shift from political inertia to active campaigning underscores a notable transition in the region's political dynamics. As candidates traverse towns, villages, and hamlets, seeking votes and engaging with constituents, Kashmir emerges from its political hibernation, signaling a renewed engagement with the democratic process and the evolving landscape of Indian politics.

