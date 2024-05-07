Dozens of Indian educational institutes are getting fake bomb threats

(MENAFN) New Delhi and its surrounding regions were gripped with tension as nearly 100 schools were evacuated following the receipt of purported bomb threats on Wednesday. Despite authorities dismissing the threats as hoaxes, security measures were intensified across the Indian capital.



Reports indicate that the threats were communicated via email from the address "...," allegedly originating from a Russian domain. The choice of the email handle, "sawariim," which translates to 'clashing of the swords' in Arabic, is significant, as it has been associated with the Islamic State since 2014, adding an additional layer of concern.



Authorities have launched investigations into the origin of the emails, with particular attention focused on tracing the sender's IP address. However, efforts to identify the perpetrator have been complicated by the suspected use of a virtual private network (VPN) to mask the original IP address.



Vinai Kumar Saxena, the lieutenant governor of Delhi, confirmed that the origin of the email account had been established, although the sender's identity remains elusive. Despite the reassurances from the Indian Home Ministry categorizing the threats as hoaxes, security agencies have been mobilized to diligently address the situation and ensure public safety.



Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena reiterated the authorities' commitment to ensuring the safety of students and staff, revealing that bomb squads were dispatched to each school that received a threat. Thorough searches were conducted as a precautionary measure, with the minister expressing confidence in the Delhi police's ability to apprehend the culprit behind the hoax emails.



While normalcy is expected to resume in the affected schools from Thursday onwards, heightened vigilance and monitoring are anticipated to remain in place to prevent any potential security breaches. The incident underscores the challenges posed by false threats in today's interconnected world, highlighting the importance of swift and effective responses by law enforcement agencies to safeguard public safety and restore confidence in educational institutions.

MENAFN07052024000045015687ID1108182744