India becomes power to reckon with

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Sashi Tharoor, a prominent Indian politician and diplomat with three decades of experience at the United Nations, expressed his conviction that India has cemented its status as a formidable global power. Tharoor, currently seeking re-election as a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, emphasized India's remarkable foreign policy trajectory and rapid economic growth following its liberalization in 1991.



Tharoor highlighted India's ascent as the third-largest economy by purchasing power parity and projected its imminent rise to the third spot in "real dollar terms" within the next few years. He underscored India's growing influence across various domains, from cyberspace to outer space, positioning the nation as a significant contributor to global governance and a force to be reckoned with on the world stage.



However, amidst India's ascent, Tharoor acknowledged the multifaceted challenges the country faces in maintaining relationships amidst global geopolitical tensions. From navigating the complexities of the Ukraine conflict to addressing the ramifications of the Israel-Hamas war and the escalating tensions between the United States and China, India finds itself at the crossroads of international affairs, requiring deft diplomatic maneuvering.



Despite these challenges, Tharoor remained optimistic about India's ability to navigate the intricate web of global dynamics, stressing the importance of fostering relationships "on both sides of every divide." As India continues to assert its presence on the global stage, Tharoor's insights shed light on the opportunities and complexities that accompany the nation's rise as a global powerhouse.

