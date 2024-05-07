UNRWA Warns Of Continued Interruption Of Aid Entry At Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned Tuesday that the continued interruption of entry of aid and fuel supplies at the Rafah crossing will halt the critical humanitarian response across the Gaza Strip.

"The catastrophic hunger faced by people especially in northern Gaza will get much worse if these supply routes are interrupted," UNRWA said on X.

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli forces occupied and took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing in Gazas border with Egypt, preventing the movement of passengers, including the sick and wounded, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

The Rafah land crossing is considered a lifeline for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and the only crossing for the entry of aid and the evacuation of the injured. The Israeli incursion and its tight control means deprivation of food and medical aid.

The occupation army continues to close the only commercial crossing in the Gaza Strip - Karm Abu Salem - for the fourth day in a row.