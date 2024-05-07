Prime Minister Of Cambodia Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Phnom Penh, Cambodia: HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet met with HE non-resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cambodia Khalid Ali Abel.

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sports of the Kingdom of Cambodia Dr. HANG Chuon Naron met also with HE non-resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cambodia Khalid Ali Abel.

Bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed during the two meetings.