Amir Awards Al-Wajbah Decoration To Tajikistan Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, HE Khosro Sahibzadeh, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan, to greet His Highness on the occasion of the end of his term in the country.

His Highness the Amir granted the Al-Wajbah Decoration Medal to the Tajik ambassador in recognition of his role in contributing to strengthening bilateral relations between Qatar and Tajikistan, wishing him success in the tasks that will be entrusted to him in the future, and for further development and growth of both the countries.

For his part, the ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.